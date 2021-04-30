Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

First night of NFL draft outdraws Oscars by over 2 million

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 7:29 pm
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — And the winner is … the NFL draft.

Thursday’s broadcast of the first round from Cleveland averaged 12.6 million viewers on television and digital sources according to the NFL and Nielsen. That is the second-highest first day on record, surpassing 2014 (12.4 million). Last year’s first round holds the record at 15.5 million.

The draft ended up having a larger audience than the April 25 Academy Awards (10.4 million) and also outdrew all but one game of last year’s World Series.

The broadcast on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels was also up 11% compared to 2019, when it averaged 11.4 million.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

ESPN led all of the networks, averaging 6.48 million, followed by ABC (4.19 million) and NFL Network (1.85 million). According to ESPN, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio, Milwaukee, Nashville and Philadelphia were the top markets for their broadcast.

The digital average of 598,000 is up 54% compared to two years ago (389,000).

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19