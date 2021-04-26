On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Flames’ Hanifin out for season, will need shoulder surgery

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 3:54 pm
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin will need season-ending shoulder surgery.

The 24-year-old was injured early in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Hanifin was tangling with Canadiens forward Corey Perry along the boards near the Flames bench when his left leg went out from underneath him. Hanifin’s shoulder made contact with the ice as he went down.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound defender has four goals and 11 assists and was a minus-2 in 47 games this season.

The loss of a top-four defenseman may hurt Calgary’s playoff hopes.

The Flames were four points back of the Canadiens, who were holding down the North Division’s fourth and final playoff spot heading into Monday’s game against Montreal.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

