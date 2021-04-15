Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fleury passes Belfour in wins, Golden Knights beat Kings 6-2

By DAN GREENSPAN
April 15, 2021 12:48 am
2 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek each had a goal and two assists, Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Fleury got his 485th win, breaking a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place in NHL history.

Alex Tuch, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won four straight. They went 6-2-0 in the eight-game season series against Los Angeles.

Trevor Moore scored twice in his first multigoal game for the Kings, who have lost nine of 12. Jonathan Quick was replaced after allowing three goals on eight shots in the first period, and Cal Petersen made 21 saves in relief.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Picking up where they left off in a 4-2 win over the Kings on Monday, the Golden Knights highlighted their speed and transition play to take a 1-0 lead 7:18 into the game. Nosek kept the puck during a 2-on-1 rush to beat Quick with a wrist shot to the near post from the right circle, scoring his eighth goal.

Tuch made it 2-0 at 11:04 in nearly identical fashion, beating Quick to his glove side with a wrist shot off the rush with just under 9 minutes left in the opening period..

The Kings cut it to 2-1 with 6:22 remaining when Moore scored on a power play, but Quick misplayed Pacioretty’s dump in from outside the blue line to put the Golden Knights back up 3-1 less than two minutes later.

Stephenson made it 4-1 with 4:13 left in the second, scoring on a breakaway set up by Pacioretty’s clever tip pass at the blue line.

Moore got the Kings back within 4-2 with 1:38 to go in the middle period when Kempe found him with a stretch pass to set up a 2-on-1 rush.

Stone buried a one-timer from Pacioretty to put the Golden Knights up 5-2 at 5:30 of the third.

Pietrangelo made it 6-2 at 10:53 when his shot took an awkward deflection off Brendan Lemieux’s stick.

CLOSING IN

        Read more: Sports News

Fleury needs four more wins to tie Roberto Luongo’s 489 for third place in NHL history.

GOOD START

Mattias Janmark had an assist in his first game for Vegas after being acquired from Chicago in a trade Monday. He was a plus-two in 15:25, playing on the third line with Nosek and Tuch.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Anaheim on Friday.

Kings: At Colorado on Friday.

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet