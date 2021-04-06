On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Foden gives Man City 2-1 Champions League win over Dortmund

By ROB HARRIS
April 6, 2021 5:09 pm
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Phil Foden capped a fine Champions League display for Manchester City with a 90th-minute goal to secure a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Ilkay Gundogan brought down a cross at the far post and laid the ball off for Foden to sweep into the net, after Marco Reus had equalized for the visitors in the 84th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne, pulling the strings in midfield for City throughout the game, scored the opening goal in the 19th minute after a flowing move and also sent in the cross that led to the winner.

Jude Bellingham thought he had equalized for Dortmund in the 37th but the goal was harshly disallowed for a foul on City goalkeeper Ederson, even though there appeared to be little contact.

However, Dortmund did level when Marco Reus, Dortmund’s longest-serving member and captain, scored his first Champions League goal since October 2018. It wasn’t enough for the win but could prove to be a valuable away goal to take back to Germany for next Wednesday’s second leg.

While City remains on track for a quadruple, ailing Premier League champion Liverpool lost 3-1 at Real Madrid in the night’s other first leg.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

