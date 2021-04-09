Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Grundy 34, Eastside 19
Millbrook 36, Fauquier 29
William Byrd 39, Wilson Memorial 12
VHSL Regional Semifinal=
Class 6A=
Region B=
Patriot 13, Gar-Field 7
Region D=
Chantilly 7, South Lakes 0
Class 5A=
Region C=
Stone Bridge 74, Freedom (W) 6
Class 4A=
Region D=
Salem 24, Amherst County 7
Class 3A=
Region B=
Independence 49, Skyline 25
Region C=
Heritage-Lynchburg 48, Rockbridge County 10
Region D=
Abingdon 42, Carroll County 0
Class 2A=
Region A=
Poquoson 16, Nottoway 12
Region B=
Stuarts Draft 45, Buffalo Gap 20
Region D=
Central – Wise 39, Tazewell 20
Class 1A=
Region B=
Riverheads 58, Altavista 13
Region C=
Narrows 28, Parry McCluer 8
Region D=
Holston 46, Castlewood 7
