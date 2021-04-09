Trending:
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 9:31 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Grundy 34, Eastside 19

Millbrook 36, Fauquier 29

William Byrd 39, Wilson Memorial 12

VHSL Regional Semifinal=

Class 6A=

Region B=

Patriot 13, Gar-Field 7

Region D=

Chantilly 7, South Lakes 0

Class 5A=

Region C=

Stone Bridge 74, Freedom (W) 6

Class 4A=

Region D=

Salem 24, Amherst County 7

Class 3A=

Region B=

Independence 49, Skyline 25

Region C=

Heritage-Lynchburg 48, Rockbridge County 10

Region D=

Abingdon 42, Carroll County 0

Class 2A=

Region A=

Poquoson 16, Nottoway 12

Region B=

Stuarts Draft 45, Buffalo Gap 20

Region D=

Central – Wise 39, Tazewell 20

Class 1A=

Region B=

Riverheads 58, Altavista 13

Region C=

Narrows 28, Parry McCluer 8

Region D=

Holston 46, Castlewood 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

