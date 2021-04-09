Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Brunswick 28, Tuscarora 7
Col. Richardson 58, Snow Hill 20
Easton 42, Stephen Decatur 20
Frederick 35, Thomas Johnson 7
Huntingtown 35, Calvert 0
Linganore 21, Urbana 18
Middletown 21, Walkersville 7
Milford Mill 36, Kenwood 0
Oakdale 42, Catoctin 0
Patuxent 54, Great Mills 12
Westminster 40, Francis Scott Key 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
