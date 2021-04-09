Friday’s Scores

Trending:
By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 9:31 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Brunswick 28, Tuscarora 7

Col. Richardson 58, Snow Hill 20

Easton 42, Stephen Decatur 20

Frederick 35, Thomas Johnson 7

Huntingtown 35, Calvert 0

Linganore 21, Urbana 18

Middletown 21, Walkersville 7

Milford Mill 36, Kenwood 0

Oakdale 42, Catoctin 0

Patuxent 54, Great Mills 12

Westminster 40, Francis Scott Key 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

