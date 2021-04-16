Friday’s Scores

Trending:
By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:48 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Arundel 30, Meade 20

Blake 50, Northwood 0

Broadneck 36, Annapolis 8

Brunswick 50, Frederick 16

Easton 24, Cambridge/SD 0

Francis Scott Key 19, Century 8

Hereford 42, Catonsville 6

Linganore 27, Urbana 20

Manchester Valley 29, South Carroll 7

Middletown 20, Walkersville 13

Milford Mill 78, Patapsco 0

Montgomery Blair 21, Wootton 0

Oakdale 42, Thomas Johnson 0

Parkside 58, Kent County 34

Perry Hall 38, Dulaney 0

Severna Park 34, Baltimore Chesapeake 14

Sherwood 29, Paint Branch 0

Stephen Decatur 48, Snow Hill 7

Walter Johnson 34, Winston Churchill 10

Westminster 9, Winters Mill 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

