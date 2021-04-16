Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Arundel 30, Meade 20
Blake 50, Northwood 0
Broadneck 36, Annapolis 8
Brunswick 50, Frederick 16
Easton 24, Cambridge/SD 0
Francis Scott Key 19, Century 8
Hereford 42, Catonsville 6
Linganore 27, Urbana 20
Manchester Valley 29, South Carroll 7
Middletown 20, Walkersville 13
Milford Mill 78, Patapsco 0
Montgomery Blair 21, Wootton 0
Oakdale 42, Thomas Johnson 0
Parkside 58, Kent County 34
Perry Hall 38, Dulaney 0
Severna Park 34, Baltimore Chesapeake 14
Sherwood 29, Paint Branch 0
Stephen Decatur 48, Snow Hill 7
Walter Johnson 34, Winston Churchill 10
Westminster 9, Winters Mill 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments