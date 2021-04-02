Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Purchased the contract of C Kole McKinnon from High Point (ALPB).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined F Kevin Durant $50,000 for using offensive and dereogatory language on social media.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Named LeCharles Bentley senior advisor of player performance and development.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jamil Douglas to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed S Will Redmond.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Damien Wilson to a contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT John Jenkins as an unrestricted free agent.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Matt Tennyson to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton to taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned C Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse (AHL).
|Minor League
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Chatd Butcher from reserve. Placed F Scott Conway on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Dylan Woolf from reserve. Placed D Matt Petgrave on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Assigned G Jeremy Helvig from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina. Activated Fs Shawn Szydkowski and Jackson Jeef from reserve. Placed Fs Stephen Harper, Oliver Cooper and G Dylan Ferguson on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Eric Williams and F Liam Pecararo from reserve. Placed Fs Greg Meireles and David Broll on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated F Nick Hutchinson from reserve. Placed F Antoine Waked on IR.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Derek Lodermeier from reserve. Placed F Nick Saracino on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Loren Ulett from reserve. Placed F Brendan Robbins on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Activated D Blake Hillman from IR. Activated G Hunter Shepard from reserve. Placed F Jade Miller on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Activated F Gregg Burmaster and D Alex Brooks from reserve. Placed F Conlan Keenan and D Stephan Beauvais on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Jesse Lees from reserve. Placed D Aaron Thow on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Added G John Young as Emergency Backup Goalie. Acitvated F Stefan Fournier from reserve. Placed F Austin McIlmurray on reserve.
|Southern Professional Hockey League
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Waived G Chase Perry.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Re-signed D Aurelien Collin to a new contract. Signed G Greg Ranjitsingh to a one-year contract.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Ismaila Jome to a one-year contract with a club option for an additional year.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed G Noah Abams and MF Michael Downs.
RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC — Signed F Vicente Sanchez to a one-year contract.
