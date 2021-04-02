Trending:
Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 10:28 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP John Schreiber outright to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Kole McKinnon from High Point (ALPB).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined F Kevin Durant $50,000 for using offensive and dereogatory language on social media.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Named LeCharles Bentley senior advisor of player performance and development.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jamil Douglas to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed S Will Redmond.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Damien Wilson to a contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT John Jenkins as an unrestricted free agent.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Matt Tennyson to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton to taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned C Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse (AHL).

Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Chatd Butcher from reserve. Placed F Scott Conway on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Dylan Woolf from reserve. Placed D Matt Petgrave on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Assigned G Jeremy Helvig from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina. Activated Fs Shawn Szydkowski and Jackson Jeef from reserve. Placed Fs Stephen Harper, Oliver Cooper and G Dylan Ferguson on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Eric Williams and F Liam Pecararo from reserve. Placed Fs Greg Meireles and David Broll on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Nick Hutchinson from reserve. Placed F Antoine Waked on IR.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Derek Lodermeier from reserve. Placed F Nick Saracino on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Loren Ulett from reserve. Placed F Brendan Robbins on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Blake Hillman from IR. Activated G Hunter Shepard from reserve. Placed F Jade Miller on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Gregg Burmaster and D Alex Brooks from reserve. Placed F Conlan Keenan and D Stephan Beauvais on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Jesse Lees from reserve. Placed D Aaron Thow on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Added G John Young as Emergency Backup Goalie. Acitvated F Stefan Fournier from reserve. Placed F Austin McIlmurray on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Waived G Chase Perry.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Re-signed D Aurelien Collin to a new contract. Signed G Greg Ranjitsingh to a one-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Ismaila Jome to a one-year contract with a club option for an additional year.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed G Noah Abams and MF Michael Downs.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC — Signed F Vicente Sanchez to a one-year contract.

