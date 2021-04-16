On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 3:00 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Cole Sulser to the alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Rony Garcia to Erie (Double-A Southwest).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson to the alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Michael King from the alternate training site.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to the alternate training site. Placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle Wright and 3B Johan Camargo from the alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated INF Matt Duffy from the COVID-19 IL. Reassigned INF Ildemaro Vargas to the alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Aristides Aquino on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 14. Recalled 2B Max Schrock from the alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 15. Recalled RHP Camilo Doval from the alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed RHP Jose Cuas.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined F Zach Hyman for high-sticking D Neal Pionk in an April 15th game in Toronto against Winnipeg.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson to taxi squad from loan to Binghamton (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Cole Caufield to taxi squad from loan to Laval (AHL).

        Read more: Sports News

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Ben Thomas to Syracuse (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired D Brandon Fortunato on loan from Ottawa (NHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired D Otto Leskinen on loan from Montreal (NHL) taxi squad.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired D Jack Ahcan and RW Zach Senyshyn on loan from Boston (NHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed LW Cole Koepke to player tryout.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Robbie Beydoun.

INDY FUEL — Signed RW Colton Heffley to a standard player contract.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Sean Romeo to a standard player contract.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired D Miles Gendron from Colorado (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed D Antonio Alfaro from Seattle to a one-year contract in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 SuperDraft with performance-based considerations. Signed D Andy Najar to a one-year contract with options for the next two years.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Portland in exchange for general allocation money.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Sami Guediri to a contract with club options for next two years.

COLLEGE

MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY — Named Neill Berry, Cody Hatt and DeAndre Aynes men’s basketball coaches and Nevada Smith special assistant to the head coach.

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY — Acquired G Kadary Richmond in transfer from Syracuse University.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center