Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Alex McRae to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan O’Hearn from alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Miguel Sano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 21. Optioned INF Travis Blankenhorn to alternate training site. Returned C Tomas Telis to alternate training site. Recalled RF Alex Kirilloff from alternate training site. Selected the contract of 2B Tzu-Wei Lin from alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Shelby Miller on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cionel Perez and 2B Max Schrock to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 2B Kolten Wong from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Jace Peterson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 22.

Frontier League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with INF Ryan Jackson.

National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Signed C Amida Brimah to a two-way contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC – Signed C Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted La Toya Sanders to assistant coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Toronto F Joe Thornton $3,017.24 for interference in a April 22 game at Winnipeg.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to Florida (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled RW Joachim Blichfeld from loan to San Jose (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired C Billy Moskal.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBALDES — Acquired F Nico Blachman.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed F Adrien Hunou to a three-year contract plus a one-year club option.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed F Kamron Habibullah and D Matteo Campagna.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Aubrey Bledsoe and extended contracts to D Emily Sonnet and F Andi Sullivan through the 2023 season.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Signed F RayQuan Taylor for the 2021-22 season.

