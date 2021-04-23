Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Alex McRae to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan O’Hearn from alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Miguel Sano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 21. Optioned INF Travis Blankenhorn to alternate training site. Returned C Tomas Telis to alternate training site. Recalled RF Alex Kirilloff from alternate training site. Selected the contract of 2B Tzu-Wei Lin from alternate training site.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Shelby Miller on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cionel Perez and 2B Max Schrock to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 2B Kolten Wong from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Jace Peterson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 22.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with INF Ryan Jackson.
|National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Signed C Amida Brimah to a two-way contract.
ORLANDO MAGIC – Signed C Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted La Toya Sanders to assistant coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Toronto F Joe Thornton $3,017.24 for interference in a April 22 game at Winnipeg.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to Florida (ECHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled RW Joachim Blichfeld from loan to San Jose (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired C Billy Moskal.
FLORIDA EVERBALDES — Acquired F Nico Blachman.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed F Adrien Hunou to a three-year contract plus a one-year club option.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed F Kamron Habibullah and D Matteo Campagna.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Aubrey Bledsoe and extended contracts to D Emily Sonnet and F Andi Sullivan through the 2023 season.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Signed F RayQuan Taylor for the 2021-22 season.
