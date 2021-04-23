Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Alex McRae to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Kent Emmanuel from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan O’Hearn from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brad Brach from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent OF Jon Jay outright to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Miguel Sano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 21. Optioned INF Travis Blankenhorn to alternate training site. Returned C Tomas Telis to alternate training site. Recalled RF Alex Kirilloff from alternate training site. Selected the contract of 2B Tzu-Wei Lin from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced the hiring of Rob Scheidegger, Sean Johnson, Kate Weiss and Jameel Battle to the athletic training staff.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Diego Castillo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Louis Head from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Tyler Chatwood from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Travis Bergen from alternate training site. Placed RHP Tanner Roark on family medical emergency list. Optioned LHP Anthony Kay to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Matt Peacock from alternate training site. Released RHP Anthony Swarzak.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Shelby Miller on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 22. Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cionel Perez and 2B Max Schrock to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ryan Hendrix from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Heath Hembree from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled OF DJ Peters from alternate training site. Placed UTL Zach McKinstry on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 22.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated 2B Kolten Wong from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Jace Peterson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 22.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed CF Ka’ai Tom on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Tyler O’Neill from the 10-day IL. Placed 1B/OF John Nogowski on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 20.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Transferred LHP Adrian Morejon from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Northcraft from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site.

Frontier League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with INF Ryan Jackson.

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived C LaMarcus Aldridge. Signed G Mike James to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed C Amida Brimah to a two-way contract. Waived F Brian Bowen II.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Re-signed G Jared Harper to a 10-day contract. Signed G Myles Powell to a two-way contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC – Signed C Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.

NBA G League

G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed F Michael Foster Jr. to a contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted La Toya Sanders to assistant coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed P Jack Fox to an exclusive rights contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Acquired T Orlando Brown, a 2021 second-round pick and a sixth-round 2022 pick from Baltimore in exchange for a first-round, third-round and fourth-round 2021 pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Maurice Hurst and DL Arden Key to one-year contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Pierre Desir.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Toronto F Joe Thornton $3,017.24 for interference in a April 22 game at Winnipeg.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to Florida (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled RW Joachim Blichfeld from loan to San Jose (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired C Billy Moskal.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Dyson Stevenson from IR. Placed F Samuel Laberge on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired F Nico Blachman. Signed F Nicholas Blachman. Assigned G Jeremy Helvig from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina (NHL). Activated Ds Michael Downing and Cody Sol. Placed Ds Cole MacDonald, Jordan Sambrook and F Roy Hugo on reserve. Placed G Devin Cooley on IR.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Shawn Szydlowski, Ds Mathieu Brodeur and Randy Gazzola from reserve. Placed F Marcus McIvor on reserve.

GREENSVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Added D Anthony Wyse to the active roster. Assigned D Alec Rauhauser from Syracuse (AHL) by Florida (NHL). Acitvated G Jacob Ingham, D Gordi Myer and F Matthew Strome from reserve. Placed G John Lethemon on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Nic Pierog from IR. Activated Fs Diego Cuglietta and Kameron Kielly from reserve. Placed Fs Tommy Apap, Colton Heffley, Ds Tim Shoup and Tim Davison on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Brendan Robbins, Ds Kris Myllari and Luke Bafia from reserve. Placed F Darik Angeli, Ds Zach Osburn and Noah Delmas on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Chase Stewart from IR. Activated D Tariq Hammond from reserve. Placed Ds Blake Hillman and Jordan Klimek on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Adam Pleskach from reserve. Placed F Darby Llewellyn on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Mitch Maxwell from IR.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Ds Chad Duchesne and Matt Miller from reserve. Placed D Aaron Thow on reserve. Placed F Jacob Pritchard on IR. Announced the retirement of F Brad Drobot.

WICHITA THUNDER — Waived F Austin McIlmurray.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined LA Galaxy F Sebastian Lietget an undisclosed amount and suspended for two matches for the use of a homophobic slur in an Instagram post on April 9.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed F Adrien Hunou to a three-year contract plus a one-year club option.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Thomas Williamson to a one-year contract with club options for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed F Kamron Habibullah and D Matteo Campagna.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Aubrey Bledsoe and extended contracts to D Emily Sonnet and F Andi Sullivan through the 2023 season.

COLLEGE

VANDERBILT — Named Tom Garrick, Ashley Earley and Kevin Demille as assistant women’s basketball coaches.

WISCONSIN — Approved extending the contracts of football coach Paul Chryst through Jan. 31, 2026, men’s basketball coach Greg Gard through May 31, 2026, women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson and men’s hockey coach Tony Granato through June 30, 2026, swimming and diving coach Yuri Suguiyama through June 14, 2024 and wrestling coach Chris Bono through May 31, 2024.

