Friday’s Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Greg Holland from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brad Brach for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Caleb Thielbar from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned SS Sean Kazmar Jr. and CF Cristian Pache to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Drew Smyly from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from South Bend alternate site. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to alternate site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson and RHP Josh Lindblom on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Phil Bickford and OF Corey Ray from alternate training Site.

NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Dellin Betances to be transferred to the 60-Day IL.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled Cs Byron Froese and Glenn Gawdin from Stockton (AHL) to taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned C Mikael Hakkarainen from Indy (ECHL) to Rockford (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Janne Kuokkanen on injured reserve and D Jonas Siegenthaler on the COVID-19 list. Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton (AHL) then placed him on the active roster. Recalled RW Marian Studenic and G Gilles Senn from minor league taxi squad. Loaned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran from Henderson (AHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Loaned D Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL).

ECHL — Suspended Rapid City’s D Butrus Ghafari three games and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 23 against Tulsa.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired F Mason Primeau.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Mason Bellino from emergency backup goalie list.

Toronto FC — Agreed to terms with W Yeferson Soteldo from Santos FC (Brazil).

RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced G/F Justin Johnson from S. Mississippi intends to transfer for 2021-22 season.

