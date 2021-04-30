Friday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Released Roberto Alomar as consultant to MLB and placed on the ineligible list.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RF Adam Eaton. Optioned SS Danny Mendick to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned CF Derek Hill to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C Jacob Nottingham to active roster. Placed INF Evan White on bereavement list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Louis Head to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned 2B Johan Camargo and RHP Bryse Wilson to alternate training site. Activated LHP Sean Newcomb from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edgar Santana from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Mike Soroka from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tim Adleman to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller and RHP Adam Wainwright on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Harrison Bader from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kodi Whitley from alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF D’Arby Myers.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to contract for the remainder of the season.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Klara Lundquist.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Exercised fifth-year option on QB Sam Donald.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned Fs Nolan Foote and A.J. Greer to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Morgan Barron and D Tarmo Reunanen from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled RW Giorgio Estephan and G Andrew Shortridge from Kansas City (ECHL).

WILKES-BARR/SCRANTON — Acquired RW Kasper Bjorkvist.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Trevor Gorsuch.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired Ds Kevin Davis and Luke Bafia.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed F Augustine Williams from LA Galaxy II (USL).

USL Championship League

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Acquired F Jovanny Bolivar on loan from D.C. United (MLS).

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Promoted Stephen Roche to men’s soccer associate head coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Bill Houston senior associate athletics director for revenue generation and strategic initiatives.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Addison Hollin special assistant to men’s basketball head coach.

