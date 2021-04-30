Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Released Roberto Alomar as consultant to MLB and placed on the ineligible list.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RF Adam Eaton. Optioned SS Danny Mendick to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned CF Derek Hill to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C Jacob Nottingham to active roster. Placed INF Evan White on bereavement list.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Louis Head to alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned 2B Johan Camargo and RHP Bryse Wilson to alternate training site. Activated LHP Sean Newcomb from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edgar Santana from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Mike Soroka from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tim Adleman to a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller and RHP Adam Wainwright on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Harrison Bader from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kodi Whitley from alternate training site.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF D’Arby Myers.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to contract for the remainder of the season.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Klara Lundquist.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Exercised fifth-year option on QB Sam Donald.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned Fs Nolan Foote and A.J. Greer to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Morgan Barron and D Tarmo Reunanen from Hartford (AHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled RW Giorgio Estephan and G Andrew Shortridge from Kansas City (ECHL).
WILKES-BARR/SCRANTON — Acquired RW Kasper Bjorkvist.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Trevor Gorsuch.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired Ds Kevin Davis and Luke Bafia.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed F Augustine Williams from LA Galaxy II (USL).
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Acquired F Jovanny Bolivar on loan from D.C. United (MLS).
HOFSTRA — Promoted Stephen Roche to men’s soccer associate head coach.
TENNESSEE — Named Bill Houston senior associate athletics director for revenue generation and strategic initiatives.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Addison Hollin special assistant to men’s basketball head coach.
