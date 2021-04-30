Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Released Roberto Alomar as consultant to MLB and placed on the ineligible list.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RF Adam Eaton. Optioned SS Danny Mendick to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned CF Derek Hill to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Andre Scrubb and DH Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned RHP Peter Solomon and INF Taylor Jones to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OFs Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick from the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest). Optioned C Ryan Jeffers and OF Brent Rooker to St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest). Designated INF Tzu-Wei Lin for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C Jacob Nottingham to active roster. Placed INF Evan White on bereavement list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo from 10-day IL. Placed LHP Rich Hill on the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF Teoscar Hernandez from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned OF Jonathan Davis to alternate training site. Designated RHP Tanner Roark for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned 2B Johan Camargo and RHP Bryse Wilson to alternate training site. Activated LHP Sean Newcomb from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edgar Santana from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Mike Soroka from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from alternate training site. Placed RHP Trevor Megill on the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tim Adleman to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Daniel Zamora from alternate training site. Placed INF Luis Guillorme on 10-day IL retroactive to April 29. Recalled INF Jose Peraza from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller and RHP Adam Wainwright on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Harrison Bader from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kodi Whitley from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated LHP Jon Lester from the IL. Optioned RHP Steven Fuentes from alternate training site. Transferred LHP Luis Avilan to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF D’Arby Myers.

Frontier League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Justin Washington.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Kealey and INF Andrew Penner.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to contract for the remainder of the season.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Klara Lundquist.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB A.J. McCarron to a contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Exercized fifth-year option on QB Lamar Jackson.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Exercised fifth-year option on QB Sam Donald.

NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS — Released QB Jake Dolegala.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Obi Melifonwu.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Carlton Agudosi.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Olle Eriksson and RW Jacob Perreault from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned LW Andrew Agozzino and G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned Fs Nolan Foote and A.J. Greer to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Morgan Barron and D Tarmo Reunanen from Hartford (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Ben Thomas and G Spencer Martin from Syracuse (AHL) to taxi squad.

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled RW Giorgio Estephan and G Andrew Shortridge from Kansas City (ECHL). Assigned D Koletrane Wilson and D Greg Moro to Kansas City (ECHL).

WILKES-BARR/SCRANTON — Acquired RW Kasper Bjorkvist.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Collin Shirley from reserve. Placed F Colby McAuley on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Trevor Gorsuch. Activated D Matt Murphy, D Blake Siebenaler and F Jaclson Leef from reserve. Placed D Marcus McIvor, F A.J. Jenks and F Mason Primeau on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Benjamin Finkelstein from injured reserve. Activated F Frank DiChiara, F Max Zimmer and G John Lethemon from reserve. Placed F Garrett Thompson and D Sam Jardine on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated G Charles Williamsand and F Wacey Rabbit from reserve. Placed G Logsan Drackett and F Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated G Clint Windsor and F Jerry D’Amigo from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Zack Andrusiak from injured reserve. Placed G Kris Oldham and D Alexander Kuqali on reserve. Placed D Nolan Valleau on commissioner’s exempt list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Adam Carlson, D Charles Curti, F Garrett Klotz and F Brandon Magee from reserve. Placed F Stephen Baylis, D Eric Israel, D Johnny Coughlin and G Brad Barone on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Dylan Steman from injured reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated D Garrett Cecere, F Conlan Keenan and F Darby Llewellyn from reserve. Placed D Stephan Beauvais, D Austin McEneny and F Tyler Kobryn on reserve. Placed G Devin Williams on injured reserve retroactive to April 24.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired Ds Kevin Davis and Luke Bafia. Placed D Garrett Johnston and F Pat Cannone on injured reserve retroactive to April 18.

WHEELING NAILERS — Placed D Aaron Thow on injured reserve retroactive to April 19.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Jacob Graves from reserve. Placed G Ian Scott and D Riley Weselowski on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

MACON MAYHEM — Placed LW Ray Brice on season-ending IR.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed F Augustine Williams from LA Galaxy II (USL).

USL Championship League

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Acquired F Jovanny Bolivar on loan from D.C. United (MLS). Signed D Logan Panchot.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed F Aziel Jackson to a two-year contract with three club options in a trade with New York for third round 2022 draft pick.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Promoted Stephen Roche to men’s soccer associate head coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Bill Houston senior associate athletics director for revenue generation and strategic initiatives.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Addison Hollin special assistant to men’s basketball head coach.

