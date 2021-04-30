Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Released Roberto Alomar as consultant to MLB and placed on the ineligible list.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RF Adam Eaton. Optioned SS Danny Mendick to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned CF Derek Hill to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Andre Scrubb and DH Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned RHP Peter Solomon and INF Taylor Jones to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OFs Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick from the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest). Optioned C Ryan Jeffers and OF Brent Rooker to St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest). Designated INF Tzu-Wei Lin for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C Jacob Nottingham to active roster. Placed INF Evan White on bereavement list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo from 10-day IL. Placed LHP Rich Hill on the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF Teoscar Hernandez from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned OF Jonathan Davis to alternate training site. Designated RHP Tanner Roark for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned 2B Johan Camargo and RHP Bryse Wilson to alternate training site. Activated LHP Sean Newcomb from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edgar Santana from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Mike Soroka from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from alternate training site. Placed RHP Trevor Megill on the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tim Adleman to a minor league contract. Placed 2B Jonathan India on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mark Payton from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled OF Monte Harrison from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Daniel Zamora and SS Jose Peraza from alternate training site. Placed INF Luis Guillorme on 10-day IL retroactive to April 29. Recalled INF Jose Peraza from alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled C Rafael Marchan from alternate training site. Placed SS Didi Gregorius on reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Chris Paddock on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Steven Duggar from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Zack Little and added to roster. Optioned INF Jason Vosler to alternate training site. Designated OF Skye Bolt for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller and RHP Adam Wainwright on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Harrison Bader from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kodi Whitley from alternate training site. Placed RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 29. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated LHP Jon Lester from the IL. Optioned RHP Steven Fuentes from alternate training site. Transferred LHP Luis Avilan to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF D’Arby Myers.

Frontier League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Justin Washington.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Kealey and INF Andrew Penner.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to contract for the remainder of the season.

Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Waived F Tori Jarosz and F Amy Okonkwo.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Klara Lundquist.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB A.J. McCarron to a contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Exercized fifth-year option on QB Lamar Jackson.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Exercised fifth-year option on QB Sam Donald.

DENVER BRONCOS — Exercised fifth-year option on OLB Bradley Chubb.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Exercised fifth-year option for 2022 on CB Jaire Alexander.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Jerick McKinnon.

NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS — Released QB Jake Dolegala.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Obi Melifonwu.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Carlton Agudosi.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Olle Eriksson and RW Jacob Perreault from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned LW Andrew Agozzino and G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned Fs Nolan Foote and A.J. Greer to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Morgan Barron and D Tarmo Reunanen from Hartford (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Ben Thomas and G Spencer Martin from Syracuse (AHL) to taxi squad.

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled RW Giorgio Estephan and G Andrew Shortridge from Kansas City (ECHL). Assigned D Koletrane Wilson and D Greg Moro to Kansas City (ECHL).

WILKES-BARR/SCRANTON — Acquired RW Kasper Bjorkvist.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Collin Shirley from reserve. Placed F Colby McAuley on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Trevor Gorsuch. Activated D Matt Murphy, D Blake Siebenaler and F Jaclson Leef from reserve. Placed D Marcus McIvor, F A.J. Jenks and F Mason Primeau on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Benjamin Finkelstein from injured reserve. Activated F Frank DiChiara, F Max Zimmer and G John Lethemon from reserve. Placed F Garrett Thompson and D Sam Jardine on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated G Charles Williamsand and F Wacey Rabbit from reserve. Placed G Logsan Drackett and F Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated G Clint Windsor and F Jerry D’Amigo from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Zack Andrusiak from injured reserve. Placed G Kris Oldham and D Alexander Kuqali on reserve. Placed D Nolan Valleau on commissioner’s exempt list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Adam Carlson, D Charles Curti, F Garrett Klotz and F Brandon Magee from reserve. Placed F Stephen Baylis, D Eric Israel, D Johnny Coughlin and G Brad Barone on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Dylan Steman from injured reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated D Garrett Cecere, F Conlan Keenan and F Darby Llewellyn from reserve. Placed D Stephan Beauvais, D Austin McEneny and F Tyler Kobryn on reserve. Placed G Devin Williams on injured reserve retroactive to April 24.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired Ds Kevin Davis and Luke Bafia. Placed D Garrett Johnston and F Pat Cannone on injured reserve retroactive to April 18.

WHEELING NAILERS — Placed D Aaron Thow on injured reserve retroactive to April 19.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Jacob Graves from reserve. Placed G Ian Scott and D Riley Weselowski on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

MACON MAYHEM — Placed LW Ray Brice on season-ending IR.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed F Augustine Williams from LA Galaxy II (USL).

USL Championship League

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Acquired F Jovanny Bolivar on loan from D.C. United (MLS). Signed D Logan Panchot.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed F Aziel Jackson to a two-year contract with three club options in a trade with New York for third round 2022 draft pick.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Promoted Stephen Roche to men’s soccer associate head coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Bill Houston senior associate athletics director for revenue generation and strategic initiatives.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Addison Hollin special assistant to men’s basketball head coach.

