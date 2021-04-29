On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

G-F Huerter (shoulder) out as Hawks deal with another injury

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 10:17 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Huerter will miss his second straight game with sprained left shoulder, dealing another blow to the injury-plagued Atlanta Hawks as they try to make a push for the playoffs.

An MRI confirmed Huerter’s injury. It’s not known how long the swingman will be out, but he’ll definitely be sidelined Friday when the Hawks play their second straight game in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

Huerter is averaging 12.3 points a game.

Atlanta was blown out Wednesday by the Sizers, losing 127-83 with a makeshift squad that was missing Huerter, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, as well as De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Tony Snell with longer-term injuries.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Huerter injured his shoulder Monday in a loss at Detroit.

The Hawks (34-29) are fifth in the tightly bunched Eastern Conference. They still have a shot at home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but they are just as close to falling to a spot in the new play-in tournament.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress