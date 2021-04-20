Trending:
Garcia scheduled to start for Astros at Rockies

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Houston Astros (7-8, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-12, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (0-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (1-1, 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Houston will play on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 4-6 on their home turf. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .265, last in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the club with a mark of .308.

The Astros are 6-3 in road games. Houston has slugged .420, good for second in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with a .565 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .633.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 19 hits and is batting .358.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .216 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Astros: 3-7, .220 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Yordan Alvarez: (health and safety protocols), Robel Garcia: (health and safety protocols), Alex Bregman: (health and safety protocols), Jose Altuve: (health and safety protocols), Martin Maldonado: (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

