Garcia scheduled to start for Houston against Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 3:05 am
Houston Astros (4-0) vs. Los Angeles Angels (3-1)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: TBD Angels: Jose Quintana (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

The Angels went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Los Angeles batted .248 as a team last year and hit 85 total home runs.

The Astros went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 4.31 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (illness), Michael Brantley: (hand/wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

