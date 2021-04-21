García’s 3-run homer in 8th sends Rangers past Angels 7-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adolis García hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a late two-run deficit for a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Nate Lowe also homered immediately after García’s drive for the Rangers, who have won six of nine after jumping on Los Angeles’ bullpen for six late runs to take two of three at Angel Stadium.

García added his 411-foot, go-ahead homer off Mike Mayers (1-1) to his impressive list of big hits for Texas since coming up last week for his first significant big league action since 2018.

The 28-year-old Cuban designated hitter has five extra-base hits in the last eight games, including the first three homers of his major league career — all of them go-ahead hits.

Lowe added his fifth homer of the season off Mayers, who had allowed just one run in his other eight appearances this season.

Joey Gallo then drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth from Junior Guerra, who balked in another run.

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Justin Upton and José Iglesias hit solo homers for the Angels, who have lost four of six after their bullpen had a meltdown evoking memories of last season’s terrible relief group.

John King (2-0) got Trout to ground out with the bases loaded to end the seventh before the Angels’ bullpen misadventures began.

José Quintana pitched five innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts in a marked improvement on his previous starts for the Angels. The left-hander walked four, but allowed just one run and mostly got out of the trouble that left him with a 16.20 ERA after his first two appearances for Los Angeles.

Mike Foltynewicz yielded three runs and seven hits over six innings for Texas, striking out six.

Trout hit his sixth homer this season in the first inning, clobbering a first-pitch sinker with his new aggression at the plate. The blast was the three-time AL MVP’s 40th in 163 career games against the Rangers.

Ohtani added a 402-foot shot in the third inning, and Upton connected in the fourth after breaking his bat over his knee in frustration after his first at-bat.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: The medical staff came out to talk to Foltynewicz after he struck out Upton in the sixth. Foltynewicz swung his arm in circles, but finished the inning.

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon (groin) took grounders before the game. There’s a chance he could return this weekend in Houston, manager Joe Maddon said. … Upton spoke to medical staff during his at-bat in the eighth, and he ran gingerly after grounding out. Jose Rojas replaced him in left field in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Rangers: After an off day, Dane Dunning (1-0, 0.60 ERA) faces his former team when Texas opens a three-game series at the White Sox on Friday. Dunning moved to the Rangers in the trade that sent Lance Lynn to Chicago. “It’s going to be exciting,” Dunning said. “I know practically every person on that team. It’s going to be really cool being able to throw (to) my old buddies, old teammates.”

Angels: Alex Cobb (1-0, 4.63 ERA) makes his third start for his new team Thursday when Los Angeles opens a four-game series at slumping Houston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.