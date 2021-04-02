On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

George Washington hires McCombs as women’s basketball coach

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 12:19 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Caroline McCombs was hired by George Washington as its women’s basketball coach on Friday.

McCombs has been the coach for seven years at Stony Brook on New York’s Long Island. She led the school to the NCAA Tournament this season after winning the America East Conference tourney.

She replaces former UConn star Jennifer Rizzotti, who was fired by GW last month after a 9-14 season and just one trip to the NCAAs in five years at the school.

___

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
4|2 Practical Ransomware Protections for...
4|6 Visualizing Enterprise Network Posture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA