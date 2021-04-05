Gerasimov, Hanfmann beat seeded players in Sardegna Open

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 3:20 pm
CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Egor Gerasimov defeated seventh-seeded Guido Pella 6-4, 6-0 and Yannick Hanfmann beat No. 8 Tommy Paul 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-3 in the first round of the Sardegna Open on Monday.

Also, Aljaz Bedene rallied past 19-year-old Giulio Zeppieri 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) and Laslo Djere eliminated Italian wild card Federico Gaio 6-4, 6-2.

The ATP 250 tournament at the Cagliari Tennis Club was inserted into the calendar with a one-year license, following a similar event at Forte Village in October.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

