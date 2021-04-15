Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Giannis returns to Bucks after missing 6 games with knee

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 8:24 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup Thursday night after missing six games with an ailing left knee.

Antetokounmpo rejoined the Bucks as they visited Atlanta to take on the surging Hawks, who have won 16 of 21 games since Nate McMillan took over as interim coach.

The Bucks went into the game holding down the third spot in the Eastern Conference, 5 1/2 games ahead of the fourth-place Hawks.

Milwaukee went 3-3 while their star was sidelined.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

In an interesting twist, Antetokounmpo made his return at State Farm Arena, where he was MVP of the All-Star Game last month after making all 16 of his shots for 35 points — the most baskets without a miss in the history of the midseason showcase.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center