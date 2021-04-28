Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Glasnow scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Oakland

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (15-9, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-12, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (2-1, 2.05 ERA, .75 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -164, Athletics +145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Oakland will meet on Wednesday.

The Rays are 5-7 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has slugged .382 this season. Joey Wendle leads the team with a mark of .526.

The Athletics are 7-3 in road games. Oakland has hit 30 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Matt Olson leads the team with six, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-3. Jeffrey Springs earned his first victory and Brett Phillips went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Frankie Montas registered his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendle leads the Rays with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .526.

Olson leads the Athletics with 11 extra base hits and 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics: 8-2, .213 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Chad Pinder: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors and civilians at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka recite oath during naturalization ceremony