Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gonzales scheduled to start for Seattle against Baltimore

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Seattle Mariners (6-5) vs. Baltimore Orioles (5-6)

Baltimore; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-1, 10.45 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners square off against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Orioles went 13-20 at home in 2020. Baltimore averaged 8.7 hits per game last year while batting .258 as a team.

The Mariners went 13-23 away from home in 2020. Seattle hit 60 total home runs and averaged 7.2 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anthony Misiewicz: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet