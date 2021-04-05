Grant scores 21 vs. former team as Pistons dominate Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 21 points against his former team, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-108 on Monday night.

Grant played three seasons for the Thunder, and then was traded after the 2018-19 season. He looked at home during his return, making 7 of 15 shots and adding five rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes.

Josh Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya scored 14 points apiece for Detroit, which was coming off a 125-81 home loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday — the franchise’s worst defeat since a 44-point loss in 1994.

Aleksej Pokusevski scored 19 points for the Thunder, and Svi Mykhailiuk had 17. Mykhailiuk was acquired in a trade with Detroit last month.

Oklahoma City again played without starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plantar fasciitis, right foot), Lu Dort (concussion protocol) and Darius Bazley (bruised left shoulder).

The Thunder have been blown out for three straight games. Oklahoma City’s 133-85 loss at Portland on Saturday was the largest margin of defeat in Thunder history, and that followed a 37-point loss to Phoenix the night before. Oklahoma City has lost six of seven overall.

The Pistons led 42-19 in the second quarter before taking a 58-47 halftime lead. Grant scored 14 points before the break.

Detroit created some distance in the third quarter and led 93-77 heading into the final period. The Pistons’ largest lead was 27 points in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Guard Cory Joseph was called for a Flagrant 1 foul for a body block on Justin Robinson in the second quarter. … Made all nine of their free throws in the third quarter and 21 of 24 overall. … Starters Mason Plumlee and Wayne Ellington rested.

Thunder: Forward Justin Jackson was waived. … Robinson, a guard, was added on a 10-day contract, and Jaylen Hoard, a forward, got a two-way deal. Hoard scored 10 points and Robinson added nine. … Guard/Forward Kenrich Williams left with a sprained left ankle in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Pistons visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Thunder host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

