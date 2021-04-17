Trending:
Gray scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Cleveland

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 3:06 am
Cleveland Indians (7-6) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-5)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (0-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -130, Indians +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

The Reds went 16-13 on their home field in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits per game last year and totaled 90 home runs as a team.

The Indians finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Cleveland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.11 last season while striking out 10.4 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (illness).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

