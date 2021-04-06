Trending:
Harden out as Durant gets set to return to Nets

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 9:49 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden is headed to the sideline just as the Brooklyn Nets prepare to welcome back Kevin Durant.

The Nets announced Tuesday that Harden would miss at least the next 10 days with a hamstring injury, a day before Durant is expected to rejoin the lineup.

Harden had an MRI exam that revealed a right hamstring strain. The Nets said he will continue to rehab the injury before being re-evaluated.

He was originally hurt last Wednesday, missing the fourth quarter of a victory over Houston with right hamstring tightness. Harden sat out two games before returning Monday, only to leave after just four minutes of a victory over New York.

The Nets have had their Big Three of Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving together for only seven games, with Durant sitting out for nearly two months with a strained left hamstring.

But Brooklyn is listing the All-Star forward as probable for its home game against New Orleans on Wednesday. If Durant plays, it will be his first action since Feb. 13 at Golden State, his former team.

