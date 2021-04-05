Trending:
Harden returns, quickly leaves again with hamstring trouble

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 7:57 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden returned to Brooklyn’s lineup Monday but made it through just four minutes before his right hamstring trouble resurfaced.

Harden left in the first quarter against the New York Knicks and the Nets said he would not return.

Harden had missed the last two games with right hamstring tightness. He was originally hurt against Houston last Wednesday, missing the final quarter of a victory against his former team.

The Nets remain without Kevin Durant, who could return this week from his own hamstring injury that has sidelined him since mid-February.

