Harvey expected to start for Baltimore against Boston

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 3:05 am
Baltimore Orioles (1-0) vs. Boston Red Sox (0-1)

Boston; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Red Sox: TBD

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Red Sox finished 14-26 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Boston pitchers had an ERA of 5.48 last season while striking out 9.0 hitters per game.

The Orioles went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Baltimore hit 77 total home runs and averaged 8.7 hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (left elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), DJ Stewart: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

