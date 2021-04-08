Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hawks F John Collins (ankle) to miss at least another week

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 6:45 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will be out at least another week with a sprained left ankle.

The team announced Thursday that Collins has progressed to drills such lateral shuffling and individual court work. His status will be reviewed again in seven to 10 days.

Collins was injured in a March 30 loss at Phoenix. He underwent an MRI that showed a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise.

Collins has missed the last five games for the playoff-contending Hawks, who have dealt with a rash of injuries that have sidelined key players such as De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovich and Cam Reddish for significant periods.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Collins is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|7 Texas Virtual Cybersecurity Summit
4|7 2021 Insensitive Munitions &...
4|8 Digital Twins for Infrastructure:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Administration breaks ground on West End Protected Area Reduction (WEPAR) project