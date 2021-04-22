Trending:
Hawks’ Young to be held out against Heat due to ankle sprain

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 6:21 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta point guard Trae Young will miss the Hawks’ home game against Miami on Friday night because of a sprained left ankle.

Young was injured Wednesday night in a 137-127 overtime loss at the New York Knicks. X-rays in New York were negative.

Young was ruled out of against the Heat even though the team was awaiting full results from an MRI in Atlanta on Thursday.

Young had 20 points and 14 assists against the Knicks before turning the ankle when he landed after shooting a short floater with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter. He left the game and did not return.

Young leads Atlanta with 25.3 points per game and he ranks third in the NBA at 9.6 assists. He missed two games with a calf injury earlier in April.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

