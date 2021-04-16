On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hertha Berlin’s next 3 Bundesliga games postponed over virus

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 8:13 am
BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin’s next three Bundesliga games have been postponed after the entire team was ordered into quarantine because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The German Football League said Friday that it’ll soon announce new dates for the games against Mainz on Sunday, Freiburg on April 21 and Schalke on April 24.

That will mean a frantic schedule of games next month for Hertha, which is 15th in the 18-team league and trying to avoid relegation. Six rounds of games remain to be played.

Berlin health officials ordered the whole team into a 14-day quarantine at home on Thursday after head coach Pal Dardai, one of his assistants and two players tested positive for the coronavirus. Goalkeeper Rune Jarstein also tested positive earlier this month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

