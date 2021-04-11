Trending:
Hess, Bunch help SE Missouri St. beat Tennessee St. 46-23

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 7:42 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for three touchdowns, Andrew Bunch accounted for two more, and Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee State 46-23 on Sunday in the season finale for both teams.

Hess finished with 11 carries for 83 yards. Bunch was 12-of-22 passing for 182 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Zack Smith on the first play of the second quarter that made it 23-6, and added a 9-yard scoring run.

Tennessee State (2-5, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference) went and three-and-out on the opening series and, after a botched punt snap, Aaron Alston tackled Kamden Edwards in the end zone for a safety and Hess scored on runs of 16 and 19 yards in the first quarter.

Antonio Zito capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 20-yard field goal to trim TSU’s deficit to 23-9 with 9:37 left in the first half but Smith blocked a punt for a touchdown about three minutes later and the Tigers got no closer.

Southeast Missouri (4-4, 4-4), which won its last three games, finished with 507 total yards. The Redhawks defense had 11 tackles for loss, including four sacks.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

