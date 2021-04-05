On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-scoring guard Jamir Harris transferring to Seton Hall

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 2:32 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Guard Jamir Harris is returning to New Jersey and joining Seton Hall as a graduate transfer.

Coach Kevin Willard announced the move on Monday, noting he can play next season.

A New Brunswick resident, Harris spent the past three years at American University after starting his collegiate career at Minnesota.

Harris had an outstanding season in 2020-21, averaging 20.5 points and 3.5 assists. He led the nation in average minutes played (38.9) and 3-pointers (3.9). He shot 47 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range, seventh best in the country.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The former scholastic player at The Patrick School will have two years of eligibility left.

Seton Hall posted a 14-13 record this past season, finishing fourth in the Big East in the regular season. The Pirates did not make the NCAA for the first time since 2015. They also elected not to play in the NIT.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Glenn Jeffries, Army Corps of Engineers-Charleston District, awarded a Bronze de Fleury