On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hight races to provisional top spot in NHRA Funny Car

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 11:12 pm
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robert Hight raced to the provisional No. 1 spot with a standout performance in Funny Car qualifying Friday night, the first NHRA four-wide race in two years.

Hight, the runner-up at this year’s season opener, had a run of 3.922-seconds at 327.59 mph in his Camaro at the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

If it holds, it would be Hight’s 69th career No. 1 qualifier. Qualifying continues Saturday.

“I’m glad we’re back finally running a schedule that’s a little more normal,” Hight said. “A month off after a runner-up finish is not much fun because, honestly, I lost that as a driver in the final (in Gainesville). I’ve thought about it 1,000 times in my mind, and I’m ready to get back out there and start racing and redeem myself.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were also provisional No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the second race of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center