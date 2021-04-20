Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hill scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Kansas City

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (9-8, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-6, first in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (1-0, 7.54 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (1-1, 9.58 ERA, 2.42 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Tampa Bay will square off on Tuesday.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Royals are 7-4 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has hit 13 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the club with five, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

The Rays are 6-4 on the road. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .220 batting average as a team this season, Joey Wendle leads the team with a mark of .340.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-1. Josh Fleming earned his first victory and Willy Adames went 2-for-4 for Tampa Bay. Danny Duffy registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 17 hits and has 11 RBIs.

Wendle leads the Rays with seven extra base hits and 11 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rays: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

        Read more: Sports News

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 Looking to the Future of Cybersecurity,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter succeeds in historic first flight