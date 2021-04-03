Hill scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Miami

Tampa Bay Rays (2-0) vs. Miami Marlins (0-2)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Marlins finished 11-15 in home games in 2020. Miami hit .244 as a team last year and averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game.

The Rays went 20-11 away from home in 2020. Tampa Bay averaged 7.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 105 total doubles last year.

INJURIES: Marlins: Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

