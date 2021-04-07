Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Holiday brothers lead Pacers past Timberwolves

By PHILLIP B. WILSON
April 7, 2021 10:21 pm
1 min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Holiday scored 22 points, brother Justin Holiday had 21 and the short-handed Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 141-137 on Wednesday night.

The Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis and three other injured starters, and had lost nine of 10 home games.

“It was a tribute to how we were playing together and playing fast,” Justin Holiday said. “Hopefully when we get everybody back, we can continue to do this.”

Karl-Anthony Towns led NBA-worst Minnesota with 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Anthony Edwards had 27 points.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

“We just didn’t play hard enough in the beginning,” Towns said. “They played with urgency and desperation from the beginning.”

Aaron Holiday wrapped it up with two free throws with 8.3 seconds remaining.

Justin Holiday hit four 3-pointers in the final quarter, when the Timberwolves rallied to make it a one-possession game. T.J. McConnell made a key 3-pointer for a 138-132 lead with 24.9 seconds remaining. He finished with 19 points.

“Credit everyone who played tonight,” McConnell said. “They came in ready.”

Aaron Holiday scored 14 points in the second quarter, and the Pacers outscored the Timberwolves 42-25 in the period for a 21-point halftime lead. The Pacers had a season-high 77 points at the break.

“Their second unit carved us apart,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We didn’t have a will to guard the ball.”

The Pacers led 69-44 in bench scoring.

Caris LeVert added 18 points for the Pacers. They shot 59% from the field.

        Read more: Sports News

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Have not won back-to-back games since the first two of the season.

Pacers: Recent injuries resulted in a starting lineup without a player who began the season as a starter.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Boston on Friday night.

Pacers: At Orlando on Friday night.

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|7 Enabling Secure Data Recovery Within...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Administration breaks ground on West End Protected Area Reduction (WEPAR) project