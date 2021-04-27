Houston 2, Seattle 0

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 0 2 0 3 9 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 France 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .314 Seager 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258 Lewis dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .136 Marmolejos 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Haggerty lf-cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Trammell cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .156 a-Moore ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .119 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .234

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 6 2 3 5 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .340 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .338 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .308 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .309 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .349 Correa ss 1 0 0 0 2 1 .279 Tucker rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .182 Straw cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .208 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .096

Seattle 000 000 000_0 2 0 Houston 000 200 00x_2 6 0

a-struck out for Trammell in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 3, Houston 6. 2B_Seager (7), Bregman (2), Gurriel (6), Alvarez (7). RBIs_Alvarez (14), Tucker (15). SF_Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Marmolejos); Houston 3 (Straw, Tucker, Gurriel). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Haniger, Brantley.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Marmolejos); Houston 2 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel; Tucker, Gurriel, Tucker).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 1-3 6 5 2 2 3 4 95 5.40 Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Javier, W, 3-0 7 2 0 0 3 6 107 0.87 Raley, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 8.10 Pressly, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.82

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:40. A_14,413 (41,168).

