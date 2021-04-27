Houston 2, Seattle 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|3
|9
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|France 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Lewis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Marmolejos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Haggerty lf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Trammell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|a-Moore ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.119
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|3
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Correa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.279
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.096
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|Houston
|000
|200
|00x_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Trammell in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 3, Houston 6. 2B_Seager (7), Bregman (2), Gurriel (6), Alvarez (7). RBIs_Alvarez (14), Tucker (15). SF_Alvarez.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Marmolejos); Houston 3 (Straw, Tucker, Gurriel). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Haniger, Brantley.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Marmolejos); Houston 2 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel; Tucker, Gurriel, Tucker).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 1-3
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|95
|5.40
|Graveman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 3-0
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|107
|0.87
|Raley, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|8.10
|Pressly, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.82
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:40. A_14,413 (41,168).
