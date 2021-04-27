Houston 2, Seattle 0

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lewis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Marmolejos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haggerty lf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trammell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moore ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Houston
|000
|200
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Seattle 1, Houston 2. LOB_Seattle 3, Houston 6. 2B_Seager (7), Bregman (2), Gurriel (6), Alvarez (7). SF_Alvarez (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales L,1-3
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Graveman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier W,3-0
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Raley H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:40. A_14,413 (41,168).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments