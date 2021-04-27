Trending:
Houston 2, Seattle 0

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 11:11 pm
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 0 2 0 Totals 28 2 6 2
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
France 2b 3 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0
Seager 3b 4 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0
Lewis dh 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 1
Marmolejos 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
Haggerty lf-cf 2 0 0 0 Correa ss 1 0 0 0
Trammell cf 2 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 0 1 1
Moore ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0
Seattle 000 000 000 0
Houston 000 200 00x 2

DP_Seattle 1, Houston 2. LOB_Seattle 3, Houston 6. 2B_Seager (7), Bregman (2), Gurriel (6), Alvarez (7). SF_Alvarez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales L,1-3 6 5 2 2 3 4
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 0
Houston
Javier W,3-0 7 2 0 0 3 6
Raley H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:40. A_14,413 (41,168).

