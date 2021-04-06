Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 2 15 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .409 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .429 Alvarez dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .308 1-McCormick pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250 Correa ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .280 Tucker rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .192 Díaz lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .333 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .050

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 2 1 6 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Trout cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .368 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Walsh rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .412 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Rojas 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Stassi c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .364 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .261

Houston 020 000 002_4 7 0 Los Angeles 200 000 000_2 7 2

1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.

E_Rojas (1), J.Iglesias (1). LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Alvarez (3), J.Iglesias (1). HR_Tucker (3), off Bundy; Díaz (1), off Bundy; Correa (1), off R.Iglesias; Trout (2), off Greinke. RBIs_Tucker (9), Díaz (2), Correa 2 (3), Trout 2 (5). SB_Ohtani (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Alvarez, Tucker); Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Fletcher). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

GIDP_Altuve, Upton, Stassi.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Pujols).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 7 5 2 2 1 4 96 1.38 Pressly, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 2 29 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 6 4 2 2 2 10 102 3.75 Slegers 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.93 R.Iglesias, L, 1-1 1 3 2 2 0 3 27 9.00

WP_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:47. A_11,122 (45,517).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.