Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|2
|15
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.409
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|1-McCormick pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.280
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.192
|Díaz lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.050
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|1
|6
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.368
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Walsh rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.412
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Rojas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Houston
|020
|000
|002_4
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|000_2
|7
|2
1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.
E_Rojas (1), J.Iglesias (1). LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Alvarez (3), J.Iglesias (1). HR_Tucker (3), off Bundy; Díaz (1), off Bundy; Correa (1), off R.Iglesias; Trout (2), off Greinke. RBIs_Tucker (9), Díaz (2), Correa 2 (3), Trout 2 (5). SB_Ohtani (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Alvarez, Tucker); Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Fletcher). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
GIDP_Altuve, Upton, Stassi.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Pujols).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|96
|1.38
|Pressly, W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|10
|102
|3.75
|Slegers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Mayers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.93
|R.Iglesias, L, 1-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|27
|9.00
WP_Greinke.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:47. A_11,122 (45,517).
