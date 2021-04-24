Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 4 13 4 1 11 Fletcher 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .272 Ohtani dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .294 Upton lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Walsh rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .317 Pujols 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .226 Rojas 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .133 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Schebler cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286 Bemboom c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .273

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 8 5 0 13 Correa ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .267 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .306 1-McCormick pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 b-García ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .320 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .328 Tucker rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .162 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Straw cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .206 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .093 a-Castro ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .174

Los Angeles 000 020 000 2_4 13 0 Houston 000 000 200 3_5 8 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 8th. b-singled for McCormick in the 10th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.

E_Gurriel (3), Díaz (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 5. 2B_Schebler 2 (3), Ohtani (4), Rojas (3), Alvarez (5), Castro (1). HR_Gurriel (3), off Slegers. RBIs_Ohtani (14), Walsh (14), Fletcher (8), Pujols (9), Gurriel 2 (11), Straw (8), Correa (10), García (1). SB_Ohtani (3). SF_Correa.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Pujols 2, Fletcher, Bemboom, Rojas); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 18; Houston 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Upton, Schebler, Díaz. GIDP_Fletcher, Walsh, J.Iglesias.

DP_Houston 3 (Díaz, Correa, Gurriel; Correa, Díaz, Gurriel; Díaz, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 6 1-3 2 1 1 0 10 101 4.35 Slegers, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 4.50 Mayers 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 24 3.27 Watson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.69 R.Iglesias, L, 1-2, BS, 2-4 2-3 3 3 2 0 0 17 7.71

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 7 10 2 2 0 6 107 2.76 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.61 Pressly, W, 2-0 2 3 2 0 1 3 29 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Slegers 1-1, Watson 2-0. IBB_off Pressly (Walsh). HBP_Heaney (Alvarez).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:33. A_21,728 (41,168).

