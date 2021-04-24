On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 12:03 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 4 13 4 1 11
Fletcher 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .272
Ohtani dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .294
Upton lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Walsh rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .317
Pujols 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .226
Rojas 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .133
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Schebler cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286
Bemboom c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .273
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 8 5 0 13
Correa ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .267
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .306
1-McCormick pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
b-García ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .320
Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .328
Tucker rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .162
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Straw cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .206
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .093
a-Castro ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .174
Los Angeles 000 020 000 2_4 13 0
Houston 000 000 200 3_5 8 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 8th. b-singled for McCormick in the 10th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.

E_Gurriel (3), Díaz (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 5. 2B_Schebler 2 (3), Ohtani (4), Rojas (3), Alvarez (5), Castro (1). HR_Gurriel (3), off Slegers. RBIs_Ohtani (14), Walsh (14), Fletcher (8), Pujols (9), Gurriel 2 (11), Straw (8), Correa (10), García (1). SB_Ohtani (3). SF_Correa.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Pujols 2, Fletcher, Bemboom, Rojas); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 18; Houston 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Upton, Schebler, Díaz. GIDP_Fletcher, Walsh, J.Iglesias.

DP_Houston 3 (Díaz, Correa, Gurriel; Correa, Díaz, Gurriel; Díaz, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 6 1-3 2 1 1 0 10 101 4.35
Slegers, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 4.50
Mayers 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 24 3.27
Watson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.69
R.Iglesias, L, 1-2, BS, 2-4 2-3 3 3 2 0 0 17 7.71
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 7 10 2 2 0 6 107 2.76
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.61
Pressly, W, 2-0 2 3 2 0 1 3 29 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Slegers 1-1, Watson 2-0. IBB_off Pressly (Walsh). HBP_Heaney (Alvarez).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:33. A_21,728 (41,168).

