Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|4
|13
|4
|1
|11
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Walsh rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.317
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Rojas 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Schebler cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Bemboom c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|0
|13
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|1-McCormick pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|b-García ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.328
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.206
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.093
|a-Castro ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|000
|2_4
|13
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|200
|3_5
|8
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Maldonado in the 8th. b-singled for McCormick in the 10th.
1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.
E_Gurriel (3), Díaz (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 5. 2B_Schebler 2 (3), Ohtani (4), Rojas (3), Alvarez (5), Castro (1). HR_Gurriel (3), off Slegers. RBIs_Ohtani (14), Walsh (14), Fletcher (8), Pujols (9), Gurriel 2 (11), Straw (8), Correa (10), García (1). SB_Ohtani (3). SF_Correa.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Pujols 2, Fletcher, Bemboom, Rojas); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 18; Houston 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Upton, Schebler, Díaz. GIDP_Fletcher, Walsh, J.Iglesias.
DP_Houston 3 (Díaz, Correa, Gurriel; Correa, Díaz, Gurriel; Díaz, Gurriel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|10
|101
|4.35
|Slegers, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.50
|Mayers
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.27
|Watson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.69
|R.Iglesias, L, 1-2, BS, 2-4
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|17
|7.71
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|7
|
|10
|2
|2
|0
|6
|107
|2.76
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.61
|Pressly, W, 2-0
|2
|
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|29
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Slegers 1-1, Watson 2-0. IBB_off Pressly (Walsh). HBP_Heaney (Alvarez).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:33. A_21,728 (41,168).
