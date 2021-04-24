Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|4
|13
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|García ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Schebler cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castro ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|000
|2
|—
|4
|Houston
|000
|000
|200
|3
|—
|5
E_Gurriel (3), Díaz (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Houston 3. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 5. 2B_Schebler 2 (3), Ohtani (4), Rojas (3), Alvarez (5), Castro (1). HR_Gurriel (3). SB_Ohtani (3). SF_Correa (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney
|6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Slegers BS,0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mayers
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Watson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R.Iglesias L,1-2 BS,2-4
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke
|7
|
|10
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly W,2-0
|2
|
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
Slegers pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Heaney (Alvarez).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:33. A_21,728 (41,168).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments