Sports News

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 12:05 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 4 13 4 Totals 36 5 8 5
Fletcher 2b 5 2 3 1 Correa ss 4 0 0 1
Ohtani dh 5 0 2 1 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0
Upton lf 5 0 1 0 McCormick pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Walsh rf 4 0 1 1 García ph 1 0 1 1
Pujols 1b 5 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0
Rojas 3b 5 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 2
Schebler cf 4 1 2 0 Tucker rf 4 1 0 0
Bemboom c 4 1 1 0 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0
Straw cf 4 1 1 1
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
Castro ph-c 2 1 1 0
Los Angeles 000 020 000 2 4
Houston 000 000 200 3 5

E_Gurriel (3), Díaz (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Houston 3. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 5. 2B_Schebler 2 (3), Ohtani (4), Rojas (3), Alvarez (5), Castro (1). HR_Gurriel (3). SB_Ohtani (3). SF_Correa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney 6 1-3 2 1 1 0 10
Slegers BS,0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Mayers 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Watson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
R.Iglesias L,1-2 BS,2-4 2-3 3 3 2 0 0
Houston
Greinke 7 10 2 2 0 6
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly W,2-0 2 3 2 0 1 3

Slegers pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Heaney (Alvarez).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:33. A_21,728 (41,168).

Sports News

