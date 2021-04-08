Trending:
Houston 6, Oakland 2

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 11:37 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 33 6 8 6
Canha lf 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1
Olson dh 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 2 2 1
Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 2 2 2
A.Garcia ph 1 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 0
Brown rf 2 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 1 2
Piscotty ph-rf 2 1 1 1 Castro c 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0
Lowrie ph 1 0 1 1
Oakland 000 000 002 2
Houston 010 103 10x 6

E_Kemp (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 4. 2B_Andrus (2), Piscotty (2), Alvarez (4), Correa (3), Tucker (1). HR_Correa (2), Alvarez (2), Altuve (1). SB_Straw (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin L,0-2 5 1-3 5 4 4 1 3
Wendelken 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Guerra 2 1 1 1 0 2
Houston
Javier W,1-0 5 3 0 0 2 7
Stanek H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Paredes 0 0 0 0 2 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Raley 1 3 2 2 0 2

Paredes pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:10. A_21,765 (41,168).

