Houston 6, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Olson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|A.Garcia ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brown rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Piscotty ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Houston
|010
|103
|10x
|—
|6
E_Kemp (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 4. 2B_Andrus (2), Piscotty (2), Alvarez (4), Correa (3), Tucker (1). HR_Correa (2), Alvarez (2), Altuve (1). SB_Straw (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L,0-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Wendelken
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Guerra
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier W,1-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Stanek H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Raley
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
Paredes pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:10. A_21,765 (41,168).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments