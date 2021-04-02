Trending:
Houston 8, Oakland 1

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 2:04 am
< a min read
      
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 8 9 7 Totals 30 1 6 1
Altuve 2b 4 2 1 0 Canha lf 4 0 1 0
Brantley lf 4 2 3 1 Laureano cf 4 1 2 0
McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 2 2 2 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 1
García pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Moreland dh 2 0 0 0
Tucker rf 3 1 0 1 Tom pr-dh 1 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 3 0 1 3 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Pinder rf 4 0 2 0
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0
Houston 000 102 023 8
Oakland 000 000 100 1

E_Gurriel (1), Bregman (1). DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Brantley (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1), Andrus (1), Laureano (1). HR_Brantley (1), Bregman (1). SB_Laureano (1). SF_Tucker (1), Alvarez (1), Chapman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke W,1-0 6 3 0 0 0 4
Paredes H,1 1 1 1 0 2 2
J.Smith 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Taylor H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 2
Oakland
Bassitt L,0-1 5 1-3 4 3 3 2 3
Petit 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Wendelken 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Guduan 1 2 3 3 2 0

HBP_Bassitt (Correa), Kolarek (Alvarez), Stanek (Murphy). WP_Greinke, Guduan.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:28. A_10,436 (46,847).

