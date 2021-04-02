Houston 8, Oakland 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|García pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Tom pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|102
|023
|—
|8
|Oakland
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Gurriel (1), Bregman (1). DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Brantley (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1), Andrus (1), Laureano (1). HR_Brantley (1), Bregman (1). SB_Laureano (1). SF_Tucker (1), Alvarez (1), Chapman (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke W,1-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Paredes H,1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|J.Smith
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt L,0-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Petit
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Wendelken
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Guduan
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
HBP_Bassitt (Correa), Kolarek (Alvarez), Stanek (Murphy). WP_Greinke, Guduan.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:28. A_10,436 (46,847).
