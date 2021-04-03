Houston 9, Oakland 1

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 9 13 8 Totals 29 1 3 1 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 Canha cf 2 1 0 0 Brantley lf 0 1 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 2 0 McCormick ph-lf 3 2 1 1 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 5 2 3 1 Moreland dh 3 0 1 1 Tucker rf 4 0 1 2 Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 0 2 0 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 5 2 3 3 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 1 0 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 A.Garcia c 3 0 0 0

Houston 110 030 004 — 9 Oakland 100 000 000 — 1

E_Correa (1). DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Díaz (1), Correa (1), McCormick (1). HR_Alvarez (1). SF_Tucker (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston McCullers Jr. W,1-0 5 2 1 1 3 7 Stanek 2 0 0 0 0 3 Paredes 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 Raley S,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Oakland Irvin L,0-1 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 Trivino 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 4 B.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 Guduan 1 4 4 4 1 0

HBP_Irvin 2 (Brantley,McCormick), Stanek (Piscotty). WP_Irvin, Guduan(3).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:24. A_5,803 (46,847).

