Houston 9, Oakland 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|8
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Canha cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|McCormick ph-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Moreland dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Lowrie ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|110
|030
|004
|—
|9
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Correa (1). DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Díaz (1), Correa (1), McCormick (1). HR_Alvarez (1). SF_Tucker (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W,1-0
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Stanek
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Paredes
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Raley S,1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Trivino
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|B.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guduan
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
HBP_Irvin 2 (Brantley,McCormick), Stanek (Piscotty). WP_Irvin, Guduan(3).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:24. A_5,803 (46,847).
