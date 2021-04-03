On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 9, Oakland 1

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 7:55 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 13 8 Totals 29 1 3 1
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 Canha cf 2 1 0 0
Brantley lf 0 1 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 2 0
McCormick ph-lf 3 2 1 1 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0
Díaz 3b 5 2 3 1 Moreland dh 3 0 1 1
Tucker rf 4 0 1 2 Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Correa ss 5 0 2 0 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 5 2 3 3 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Straw cf 4 0 1 0 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 A.Garcia c 3 0 0 0
Houston 110 030 004 9
Oakland 100 000 000 1

E_Correa (1). DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Díaz (1), Correa (1), McCormick (1). HR_Alvarez (1). SF_Tucker (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. W,1-0 5 2 1 1 3 7
Stanek 2 0 0 0 0 3
Paredes 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Raley S,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Irvin L,0-1 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 2
Trivino 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 4
B.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0
Guduan 1 4 4 4 1 0

HBP_Irvin 2 (Brantley,McCormick), Stanek (Piscotty). WP_Irvin, Guduan(3).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:24. A_5,803 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Illinois IT Educational Series:...
4|6 End-to-End Cloud Visibility with Splunk
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA