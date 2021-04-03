Houston 9, Oakland 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 9 13 8 2 6 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .455 Brantley lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .667 a-McCormick ph-lf 3 2 1 1 0 1 .333 Díaz 3b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .600 Tucker rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .167 Correa ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .231 Alvarez dh 5 2 3 3 0 0 .385 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .364 Straw cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .154 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .077

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 5 11 Canha cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .200 Olson 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .400 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .000 Moreland dh 3 0 1 1 0 2 .143 b-Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .300 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .167 A.Garcia c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Houston 110 030 004_9 13 1 Oakland 100 000 000_1 3 0

a-struck out for Brantley in the 2nd. b-struck out for Moreland in the 8th.

E_Correa (1). LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Díaz (1), Correa (1), McCormick (1). HR_Alvarez (1), off Trivino. RBIs_Tucker 2 (6), Altuve (1), Alvarez 3 (6), McCormick (1), Díaz (1), Moreland (2). SF_Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Díaz, Straw, Gurriel); Oakland 4 (Piscotty, Pinder 2). RISP_Houston 6 for 17; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_Correa, Olson, Andrus.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Kemp, Olson).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr., W, 1-0 5 2 1 1 3 7 95 1.80 Stanek 2 0 0 0 0 3 23 0.00 Paredes 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 16 0.00 Raley, S, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 9.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, L, 0-1 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 82 8.31 Trivino 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 4 37 2.45 B.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.00 Guduan 1 4 4 4 1 0 35 31.50

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 3-0, Trivino 2-2. HBP_Irvin 2 (Brantley,McCormick), Stanek (Piscotty). WP_Irvin, Guduan(3).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:24. A_5,803 (46,847).

