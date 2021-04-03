Houston 9, Oakland 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|8
|2
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.455
|Brantley lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|a-McCormick ph-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Díaz 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.600
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.167
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Alvarez dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.385
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|5
|11
|
|Canha cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|Moreland dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.143
|b-Lowrie ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|A.Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Houston
|110
|030
|004_9
|13
|1
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
a-struck out for Brantley in the 2nd. b-struck out for Moreland in the 8th.
E_Correa (1). LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Díaz (1), Correa (1), McCormick (1). HR_Alvarez (1), off Trivino. RBIs_Tucker 2 (6), Altuve (1), Alvarez 3 (6), McCormick (1), Díaz (1), Moreland (2). SF_Tucker.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Díaz, Straw, Gurriel); Oakland 4 (Piscotty, Pinder 2). RISP_Houston 6 for 17; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_Correa, Olson, Andrus.
DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Kemp, Olson).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., W, 1-0
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|95
|1.80
|Stanek
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|0.00
|Paredes
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|0.00
|Raley, S, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|9.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|82
|8.31
|Trivino
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|37
|2.45
|B.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.00
|Guduan
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|35
|31.50
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 3-0, Trivino 2-2. HBP_Irvin 2 (Brantley,McCormick), Stanek (Piscotty). WP_Irvin, Guduan(3).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:24. A_5,803 (46,847).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments