Houston 9, Oakland 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|4
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|García 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.467
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Straw cf
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.143
|Castro c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.286
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|9
|
|Canha cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Moreland dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Kemp lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Pinder rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|a-Piscotty ph-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Tom lf-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|A.Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Houston
|122
|004
|000_9
|11
|0
|Oakland
|100
|010
|000_2
|4
|1
a-struck out for Pinder in the 1st.
E_Chapman (1). LOB_Houston 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Canha (1), Lowrie (1). 3B_Canha (1). HR_Tucker (1), off Manaea; Castro (1), off Manaea; McCormick (1), off Petit. RBIs_Tucker (7), Castro 2 (2), Gurriel 2 (3), Straw (1), McCormick 3 (4), Lowrie (1), Olson (1). CS_Straw (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Correa); Oakland 2 (Tom). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Olson. GIDP_Castro, Alvarez.
DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Chapman, Olson; Olson, Chapman).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|101
|4.15
|Bielak, W, 1-0
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|101
|9.64
|Tom
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|16
|36.00
|Petit
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|3.86
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bielak 1-1, Kolarek 1-0, Petit 2-2. WP_Urquidy.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:15. A_4,504 (46,847).
