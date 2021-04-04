Trending:
Houston 9, Oakland 2

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 7:39 pm
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 9 11 9 4 5
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .375
Tucker rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .176
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500
García 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Alvarez dh 4 1 0 0 1 0 .294
Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .467
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Straw cf 1 2 0 1 3 0 .143
Castro c 4 2 1 2 0 0 .250
McCormick lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .286
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 2 9
Canha cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .286
Olson 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .286
Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273
Moreland dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .111
Kemp lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .091
Pinder rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
a-Piscotty ph-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Tom lf-p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .071
A.Garcia c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Houston 122 004 000_9 11 0
Oakland 100 010 000_2 4 1

a-struck out for Pinder in the 1st.

E_Chapman (1). LOB_Houston 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Canha (1), Lowrie (1). 3B_Canha (1). HR_Tucker (1), off Manaea; Castro (1), off Manaea; McCormick (1), off Petit. RBIs_Tucker (7), Castro 2 (2), Gurriel 2 (3), Straw (1), McCormick 3 (4), Lowrie (1), Olson (1). CS_Straw (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Correa); Oakland 2 (Tom). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Olson. GIDP_Castro, Alvarez.

DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Chapman, Olson; Olson, Chapman).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 4 1-3 4 2 2 2 5 101 4.15
Bielak, W, 1-0 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 44 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, L, 0-1 4 2-3 6 5 5 3 4 101 9.64
Tom 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 0.00
Kolarek 2-3 2 3 2 0 0 16 36.00
Petit 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 26 3.86
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bielak 1-1, Kolarek 1-0, Petit 2-2. WP_Urquidy.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:15. A_4,504 (46,847).

