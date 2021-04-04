Houston 9, Oakland 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Canha cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|García 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pinder rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|1
|2
|0
|1
|
|Piscotty ph-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Tom lf-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|122
|004
|000
|—
|9
|Oakland
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Chapman (1). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Canha (1), Lowrie (1). 3B_Canha (1). HR_Tucker (1), Castro (1), McCormick (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Bielak W,1-0
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Tom
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Petit
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Urquidy.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:15. A_4,504 (46,847).
