Houston 9, Oakland 2

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 7:41 pm
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 9 11 9 Totals 31 2 4 2
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 Canha cf 4 2 2 0
Tucker rf 5 1 1 1 Olson 1b 4 0 0 1
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 1
García 3b 1 0 1 0 Moreland dh 2 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 1 0 0 Kemp lf 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 2 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Pinder rf 0 0 0 0
Straw cf 1 2 0 1 Piscotty ph-rf 4 0 0 0
Castro c 4 2 1 2 Tom lf-p 3 0 0 0
McCormick lf 4 1 1 3 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
A.Garcia c 3 0 0 0
Houston 122 004 000 9
Oakland 100 010 000 2

E_Chapman (1). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Canha (1), Lowrie (1). 3B_Canha (1). HR_Tucker (1), Castro (1), McCormick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy 4 1-3 4 2 2 2 5
Bielak W,1-0 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 4
Oakland
Manaea L,0-1 4 2-3 6 5 5 3 4
Tom 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 2-3 2 3 2 0 0
Petit 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Urquidy.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:15. A_4,504 (46,847).

